Frontier Achieves Market Cap of $39.23 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $39.23 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00075631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.26 or 0.01042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.93 or 0.09971097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00053600 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,362,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.