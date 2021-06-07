FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.05

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 1642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Hill Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 8,865,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,433 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 49.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 926,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 308,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

