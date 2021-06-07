Gas (GAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.70 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $93.13 million and $14.70 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $9.20 or 0.00025742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

