GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$61.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDI. Desjardins raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$51.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$28.00 and a 12 month high of C$59.77.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

