Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Hits $5.63 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001754 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $164,719.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00077725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.55 or 0.01056410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.40 or 0.10332259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

