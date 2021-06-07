Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Givaudan stock remained flat at $$4,364.99 during trading hours on Monday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $3,453.00 and a 12 month high of $4,508.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,108.73.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

