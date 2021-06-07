Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.38

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.38 and last traded at $91.38, with a volume of 11075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Givaudan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

