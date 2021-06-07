Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.38

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.38 and last traded at $91.38, with a volume of 11075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

