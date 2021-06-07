GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,812.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $992,538.83 and approximately $5,812.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,052.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.71 or 0.07669751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.35 or 0.01792394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00483785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00174902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.75 or 0.00753994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00495842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00406524 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.