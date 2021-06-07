GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

GDDY stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

