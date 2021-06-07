Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Robert L. Miodunski Acquires 500 Shares

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Robert L. Miodunski purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $46.83.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.