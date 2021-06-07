Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,127,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286,244 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 576,513 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 269,914 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,163,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

GPK opened at $18.17 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

