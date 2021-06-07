Graviocoin Market Cap Reaches $3.22 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $150.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00493680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000237 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.