Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.87

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.87 and last traded at C$32.87, with a volume of 4065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.88.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.86. The company has a market cap of C$910.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

