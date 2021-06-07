Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.75

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.75 and last traded at C$32.75, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.50.

GCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$906.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.02.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$781,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$781,440. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 339,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,572,507.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

