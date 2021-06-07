Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.12% of Guidewire Software worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.14. 3,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,641. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.90.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

