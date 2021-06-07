Gulden Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Gulden has a total market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $74,801.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00484187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 546,071,359 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.