GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,202 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 34,167 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

