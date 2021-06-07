GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Noah worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Noah by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Noah by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Noah by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of NOAH opened at $44.70 on Monday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.