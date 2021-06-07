GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $586.46 million, a P/E ratio of -587.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

