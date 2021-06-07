GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,911,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $150.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

