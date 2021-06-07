GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 7,212 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,326 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,499. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $86.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.