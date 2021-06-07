Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 25th

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by 69.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NYSE:HOG opened at $48.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

