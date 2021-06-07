Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 2.9%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.95. 35,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,635,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,967 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127,516 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,007 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $26,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,785 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

