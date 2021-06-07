Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.46% from the stock’s current price.

HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

HARP opened at $15.86 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $515.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

