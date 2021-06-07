Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Position Lifted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Hawkins worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 111.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after buying an additional 1,678,529 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 98.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 64,483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $33.47 on Monday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

