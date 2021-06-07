Head to Head Comparison: Fisker (FSR) versus Its Competitors

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -39.80 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 38.48

Fisker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fisker and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Fisker Competitors 916 2283 2595 147 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 65.20%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.30%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Summary

Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

