Herbert A. Burton Sells 499 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $57.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $970.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth about $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

