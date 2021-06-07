Herman Miller Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the typical daily volume of 549 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 177.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 142,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 63.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MLHR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. 619,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -360.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

