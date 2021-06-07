HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,747 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,451. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $100.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

