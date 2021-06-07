HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,388 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $119.14 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

