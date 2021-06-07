HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

