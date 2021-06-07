Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.56

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $47.39, with a volume of 3447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,232,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $44,576,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

