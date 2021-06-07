Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 1,026 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $395.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

