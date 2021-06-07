Holderness Investments Co. Buys Shares of 21,282 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 478,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares during the period.

GSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,344. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $50.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

