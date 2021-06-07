Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

FB traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.98. 304,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,551,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.50. The firm has a market cap of $946.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,888,753 shares of company stock valued at $578,700,197. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

