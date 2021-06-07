Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $228.12. 24,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

