Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,021 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE:MMC opened at $139.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

