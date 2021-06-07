Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 174.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,043 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

