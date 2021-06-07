Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.54 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

