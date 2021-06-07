Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $19.95 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up approximately 0.5% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $131.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

