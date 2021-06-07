Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $56.34 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

