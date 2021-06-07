Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $166.36 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

