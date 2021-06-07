hybrix (HY) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, hybrix has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00008502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. hybrix has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $1,361.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.84 or 0.00284720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00248880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.01199120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,135.98 or 1.00040459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.01093871 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,345 coins. The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

