HyperDAO Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $160,683.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.01058301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.03 or 0.10327479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054120 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.