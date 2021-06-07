I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $68.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01.

I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

