I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1,420.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00523049 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004412 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00019972 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.18 or 0.01457862 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,912,754 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

