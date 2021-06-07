Incent One Day Trading Volume Hits $369,286.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 86.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Incent has traded up 129.6% against the dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $369,286.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00275093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00255049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.01153940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,150.22 or 1.00288205 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

