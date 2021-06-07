Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 568,152 shares.The stock last traded at $31.61 and had previously closed at $31.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

