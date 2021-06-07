Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 568,152 shares.The stock last traded at $31.61 and had previously closed at $31.05.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.
Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.