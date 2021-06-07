Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

Get Source Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Source Capital by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Source Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.