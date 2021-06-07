Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $46.98.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
