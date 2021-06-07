Insider Selling: Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,920.

Shares of GEO traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,594. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. Geodrill Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$2.83.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

